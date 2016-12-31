Events

Star 102 presents New Year’s Eve & Beyond

Saturday

Dec 31, 2016 – 7:30 PM

3663 Park East Drive
Beachwood, OH 44122 Map

More Info

Rock into 2017 at our New Year's Eve and Beyond Party featuring a 5 hour open bar, hors d'oeuvre, station buffet dinner, dessert buffet and champagne toast at midnight with late night bites. Dance to the sounds of Run Avril Run and spend the night in one of our well-appointed King guest rooms. Full breakfast buffet included.

Doors open at 7:30pm, Party until 1:00am.

For our guests 21 and over only.

Purchase your tickets here at www.newyearseveandbeyond.com



More Info and Purchase Tickets

