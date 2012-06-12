Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square
The Cleveland Foundation Ice Skating Rink is NOW OPEN.
The rink will be open throughout the holiday season, offering a "cool" attraction to downtown Cleveland's premier outdoor venue.
The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will remain open for the season until Feb. 28, 2018, with skating available for just $10 per skater, which includes skate rental. If you bring your own ice skates tickets are $7.
Additionally, Holiday Friends and Family 10-packs will be available for sale on-site. Holiday Friends and Family 10-packs are just $75 and a savings of $25 off the regular price.
Normal Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 3pm – 10pm
Saturday: 11am – 10pm
Sunday: Noon – 8pm
Tickets will be available in an admission and skate rental kiosk located just outside of the rink near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. Ice skate sizes from children’s 9 to adult size 13 will be available to rent.
