Cleveland Metroparks Centennial Fireworks presented by KeyBank

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Edgewater Beach



Details: Don’t miss this custom, choreographed fireworks and music spectacular at Edgewater Beach marking the “eve” of Cleveland Metroparks 100th anniversary. Enjoy live bands, including Cleveland’s own Michael Stanley, along food trucks and numerous outdoor recreation activities topped off by a stunning firework display overlooking the best views of the city. Through the support of KeyBank, the event will be FREE to the public.