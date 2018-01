Hosted by Star 102's Desiray, Jen & Tim!Thursday, February 22Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest presented by Zito InsuranceBenefitting Our Lady of the Wayside Terrace Club at Progressive Field6-9pm. Sample and cast your vote for your favorite hors d’Oeuvre from Cleveland’s Dream Team of chefs, $80 includes hors d’Oeuvre’s, a selection of fine wine, craft beer and a unique Silent Auction. Entertainment by Nate Jones & Jessica Shetler and Browning Avenue Jazz.440-934-6007 or visit thewayside.org