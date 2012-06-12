Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest
Thursday
Feb 22, 2018 – 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Progressive Field
2401 Ontario Street
Cleveland, OH 42865 Map
More Info
Hosted by Star 102's Desiray, Jen & Tim!
Thursday, February 22
Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest presented by Zito Insurance
Benefitting Our Lady of the Wayside Terrace Club at Progressive Field
6-9pm. Sample and cast your vote for your favorite hors d’Oeuvre from Cleveland’s Dream Team of chefs, $80 includes hors d’Oeuvre’s, a selection of fine wine, craft beer and a unique Silent Auction. Entertainment by Nate Jones & Jessica Shetler and Browning Avenue Jazz.
440-934-6007 or visit thewayside.org
