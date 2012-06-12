Events

Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest

Thursday

Feb 22, 2018 – 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

2401 Ontario Street
Cleveland, OH 42865 Map

More Info

Hosted by Star 102's Desiray, Jen & Tim!

Thursday, February 22

Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest presented by Zito Insurance

Benefitting Our Lady of the Wayside Terrace Club at Progressive Field

6-9pm. Sample and cast your vote for your favorite hors d’Oeuvre from Cleveland’s Dream Team of chefs, $80 includes hors d’Oeuvre’s, a selection of fine wine, craft beer and a unique Silent Auction. Entertainment by Nate Jones & Jessica Shetler and Browning Avenue Jazz.

440-934-6007 or visit thewayside.org
www.thewayside.org

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

T.I.

Demand it!

Lil Wayne

Demand it!

Plies

Demand it!

Boosie Badazz

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From Cleveland's Star 102

January 10-14, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live