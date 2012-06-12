The Great Big Home + Garden Show
The Great Big Home + Garden Show returns!
Renew, Refresh and Restore your Home. At The Great Big Home & Garden Show everything that you need to turn your home and garden dreams into reality can be found under one roof. Explore more than 600 exhibits, Engage with more than 1,000 experts and Envision unique gardens themed around Music! The Main Stage and Cooking Stage feature HGTV Celebrities, local experts and chefs and Idea Homes!
Friday, Feb. 2; 11am-9pm
Saturday, Feb. 3; 10am-9pm
Sunday, Feb. 4; 10am-5pm
Monday, Feb. 5; 11am-9pm
Tuesday, Feb. 6; 11am-9pm
Wednesday, Feb. 7; 11am-9pm
Thursday, Feb. 8; 11am-9pm
Friday, Feb. 9; 11am-9pm
Saturday, Feb. 10; 10am-9pm
Sunday, Feb. 11; 10am-6pm
For more information and show features visit greatbighomeandgarden.com and for tickets visit here.
