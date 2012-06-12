Events

Jingle Bell Run

Sunday

Dec 10, 2017 – 9:00 AM

25001 Cedar Road
Cleveland, OH 44124 Map

More Info

6th annual Cleveland Jingle Bell Run presented by The MetroHealth System
Sunday, December 10th at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, OH

5k Run/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run step off at 9:00AM
Register today at jbr.org/Cleveland

100% of the proceeds go to a great cause – finding a cure for arthritis, the nation’s #1 cause of disability

Festivities begin at 8:00AM including participant and pet costume contests, race day expo, giveaways and plenty of holiday fun for the whole family!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Radiohead

Demand it!

Yo-Yo Ma

Demand it!

U2

Demand it!

Elton John

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live