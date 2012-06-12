Jingle Bell Run
More Info
6th annual Cleveland Jingle Bell Run presented by The MetroHealth System
Sunday, December 10th at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, OH
5k Run/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run step off at 9:00AM
Register today at jbr.org/Cleveland
100% of the proceeds go to a great cause – finding a cure for arthritis, the nation’s #1 cause of disability
Festivities begin at 8:00AM including participant and pet costume contests, race day expo, giveaways and plenty of holiday fun for the whole family!
