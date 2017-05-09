NBC LAUNCHES INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE ‘NBC FANFEST,’ FEATURING ACTIVITIES FROM ‘AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR’ ALONGSIDE OTHER ALTERNATIVE SERIESFamily-Friendly Event Will Take Place in Cleveland (May 8-9) and Denver (May 23-24)Kids Can Take a Run on Inflatable “American Ninja Warrior” Course, Pose in Iconic “Voice” Red Chair, Attempt an Obstacle From “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” or Check Out “America’s Got Talent” Judges TableNBC is taking its most popular summer programming on the road and directly to the fans with the unveiling of “NBC FanFest,” set for May 8-9 in Cleveland Public Square and May 23-24 in Denver’s Lincoln Park at Civic Center.This unique two-day fan activation will feature hands-on activities showcasing several of the network’s most popular series, including “American Ninja Warrior,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice,” “Little Big Shots,” “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” and the upcoming dance competition series “World of Dance.”“NBC FanFest” will be set up adjacent to the “American Ninja Warrior” course in both Cleveland and Denver as the show tapes episodes for the new season, which premieres Monday, June 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT).“We are incredibly excited to provide viewers an opportunity to interact with our shows through FanFest,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “From the thrill of taking on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge’ obstacles, to becoming a part of ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ panels, fans will truly experience their favorite NBC shows.”The event is free to the public and attendees are invited to engage in a variety of activities from a 120-foot inflatable “American Ninja Warrior” course to a 12-foot cargo net climb from “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.”“American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Kristine Leahy, along with popular ninjas from the show, will be on hand. Former contestants from “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and other shows will also make special appearances.Additional activities include:• A unique photo opportunity with the iconic red chair from “The Voice” and the “America’s Got Talent” judges, as well as NBC’s upcoming “Red Nose Day” special.• A shareable photo on the “Little Big Shots” sofa.• A “World of Dance” motion photo opportunity.• Giveaways, food trucks, merchandise sales and more.Follow our shows and share your event moments by using #NBCFanFest when posting videos and photos.American Ninja Warrior@ninjawarrior#AmericanNinjaWarriorThe Voice@nbcthevoice#TheVoiceWorld of Dance@NBCWorldofDance#WorldofDanceLittle Big Shots@NBCLilBigShots#LittleBigShotsAmerica’s Got Talent@nbcagt#AGTRed Nose Day@RedNoseDayUSA#RedNoseDaySpartan@NBCSpartan#SpartanThe Wall@NBCTheWall#NBCTheWall