Magic of Lights, the Holiday Lights Drive-Through experience benefiting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s will be returning to Victory Park Ohio this holiday season! Get the family together for this amazing Drive-Through experience!



Magic of Lights™ - A festival of twinkling, magical holiday lights! A 200-foot light tunnel and over 40 Scenes of holiday lights displays will be featured during Magic of Lights™, the unique and thrilling family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival spread over a 1-2 Mile course.



Magic of Lights™ is a wonderful family outing and easy to attend. Featuring a well-designed course experience and accessible winding roads, our friendly, helpful staff assists and guides guests through this holiday adventure.



Magic of Lights™ features a variety of festive scenes celebrating our grandest holiday. Magic of Lights™ will delight fans of all ages. Magic of Lights™ guests will slowly guide their vehicles through the winding 1-2 Mile course to view sparkling LED displays depicting the favorite characters of the season, including animated snowmen, elves, poinsettias, candy canes, a huge toy-land, a Victorian village and even an enchanted forest – and most importantly, the jolly old elf himself!